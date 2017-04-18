Khan: Electricity costs still the che...

Khan: Electricity costs still the cheapest in the region *

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

ENERGY RECEPTION: Energy Minister Franklin Khan, left, speaks to Dr Betsy Bandy from the Ministry of Sciences in Jamaica and Cletus Springer, director of Sustainable Development of the OAS at a cocktail reception hosted by Ambassador of Chile Fernando Schmidt, on the occasion of the Second Preparatory Meeting of the 2017 Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas Third Ministerial, Ellerslie Park, St Clair on Wednesday night. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE TRINIDAD and Tobago will continue to have the region's cheapest electricity costs, and the subsidy will not be removed until the discount it affords consumers can be supplanted by renewable energy, Energy Minister Franklin Khan has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC