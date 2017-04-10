Kamla urges united effort to reach th...

Kamla urges united effort to reach those in needApr. 14, 2017, 11:25 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

A COLLECTIVE effort by all citi zens of Trinidad and Tobago is needed if we are to effectively remedy the many challenges we are currently facing as a nation, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. We are blessed to be living in a country that embraces so many diffe rent cultures and religions, and we should all take a moment to consider those in our nation who may be troubled, whether it be concerns over their safety and that of their loved ones, or that of their health and well-being, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Thu drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC