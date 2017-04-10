Kamla urges united effort to reach those in needApr. 14, 2017, 11:25 PM Ast
A COLLECTIVE effort by all citi zens of Trinidad and Tobago is needed if we are to effectively remedy the many challenges we are currently facing as a nation, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. We are blessed to be living in a country that embraces so many diffe rent cultures and religions, and we should all take a moment to consider those in our nation who may be troubled, whether it be concerns over their safety and that of their loved ones, or that of their health and well-being, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Thu
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC