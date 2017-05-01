Ja can Kei Miller wins Ocm Bocas prizeApr. 29, 2017, 9:30 PM Ast

WINNER: Kei Miller displays his book Augustown which won him the 2017 OCM Bocas prize at the awards ceremony at the Old Fire Station, National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, last night. . - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY AUGUSTOWN, the third novel by Jamaican writer Kei Miller, has been named the winner of the 2017 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, the most prestigious international award for Caribbean writing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.