Ja can Kei Miller wins Ocm Bocas prizeApr. 29, 2017, 9:30 PM Ast
WINNER: Kei Miller displays his book Augustown which won him the 2017 OCM Bocas prize at the awards ceremony at the Old Fire Station, National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, last night. . - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY AUGUSTOWN, the third novel by Jamaican writer Kei Miller, has been named the winner of the 2017 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, the most prestigious international award for Caribbean writing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC