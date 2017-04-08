Industrial unrest hurting T&T's image

Industrial unrest hurting T&T's image

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

FLASHBACK: January 2015 residents of La Brea and surrounding communities seeking jobs block the entrance of Trinidad Offshore Fabricators Unlimited during a protest. PHOTO: RISHI RAGOONATH Former Energy Minister Conrad Enill says bpTT's decision to build the Angelin platform has sent a signal to the international community that this country "cannot guarantee on time delivery within price and that is a bad place to be."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC