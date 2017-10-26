Immigration officer guilty of discrim...

Immigration officer guilty of discrimination: citizen awarded over $.5m

A member of the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security was found to be guilty of discrimination and victimisation in a 2008 decision to stamp a citizen's passport "employment not permitted". The Equal Opportunity Commission Tribunal yesterday awarded over $500,000 in damages to Vidya S Maharaj in the matter.

