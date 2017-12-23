Imf report: T&T Vat refunds suspended*Apr. 19, 2017, 2:44 Am Ast

Imf report: T&T Vat refunds suspended...

Apr. 19, 2017

THE government of Trinidad and Tobago has temporarily suspended Value Added Tax refunds due to lack of funding, an International Monetary Fund senior economist with the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department has said. Finance Minister Colm Imbert, when contacted by phone, mobile text and email over the past week, has not commented on the IMF's statement on VAT refunds.

