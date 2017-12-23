Imf report: T&T Vat refunds suspended*Apr. 19, 2017, 2:44 Am Ast
THE government of Trinidad and Tobago has temporarily suspended Value Added Tax refunds due to lack of funding, an International Monetary Fund senior economist with the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department has said. Finance Minister Colm Imbert, when contacted by phone, mobile text and email over the past week, has not commented on the IMF's statement on VAT refunds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC