... Imbert: Wea re working on our credit rating*Apr. 26, 2017, 10:20 PM Ast

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday that the downgrade of Trinidad and Tobago by Moody's will increase the cost of borrowing internationally in the short term. "But we are working on improving T&T's credit rating in due course," he said.

