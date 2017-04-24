Historic buildings demolished in clean-up campaignApr. 24, 2017, 4:27 PM Ast
Everyone wanted the historic buildings in Sangre Grande to be saved and restored, but not a single person offered a cent to make it happen despite years of talk, said regional corporation chairman Terry Rondon. And it is for this reason, said Rondon, the backhoes moved in on Saturday and took apart the old fire station, and the building that once housed the warden's office and courthouse.
