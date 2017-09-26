Help for grieving familiesApr. 3, 2017, 9:26 Am Ast

Grieving families now have somewhere to turn to for counselling and support as the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has advised that these services are available to those in need of it. In a statement, the Ministry said it is increasing its efforts to reach out to individuals who are hurting and has partnered with agencies that provide support to victims of domestic violence, abuse and incest and also those affected by suicide or homicide.

