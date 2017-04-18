Hearing-impaired pupils enjoy 'Pinotito' playApr. 20, 2017, 7:20 PM Ast

Hearing-impaired pupils enjoy 'Pinoti...

Hearing-impaired pupils enjoy 'Pinotito' play

Pupils from some of the schools that attended the play at Queen's Hall pose for a photo with members of the cast. Pupils of the Cascade School for the Deaf were recently able to enjoy the magic and fun, as well as learn important life lessons, as part of the audience at Queen's Hall in Port of Spain, for the theatrical production Pinotito, thanks to the sponsorship of the bmobile Foundation.

Chicago, IL

