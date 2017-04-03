Guyanaa s unenviable dilemma*Apr. 5, 2017, 1:36 Am Ast

Guyanaa s unenviable dilemma*Apr. 5, ...

Guyanaa s unenviable dilemma*Apr. 5, 2017

I HAVE written extensively recently about the oil and gas discovery offshore Guyana, Caricom's headquarters territory, and the positive results that could flow from that, including more business for the Petrotrin refinery in Trinidad and Tobago if some portion of the discovery of 800 million to 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent , which includes gas, is sent here for refining. The country's natural resources minister, Raphael Trotman, said recently "we have had some overtures made by Trinidad and Tobago for refining Guyana's crude oil because the Petrotrin refinery is operating right now at below its optimum capacity."

Chicago, IL

