Govt a intends to access Us$300m loan from Andean Corporationa Apr. 4, 2017, 9:34 PM Ast
Finance Minister Colm Imbert wanted to make it "crystal clear" yesterday the Government intended to access a US$300 million loan from the Andean Development Corporation "at some appropriate time within this fiscal year". The fiscal year ends on September 30, 2017.
