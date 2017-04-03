Govt a intends to access Us$300m loan...

Govt a intends to access Us$300m loan from Andean Corporationa Apr. 4, 2017, 9:34 PM Ast

Finance Minister Colm Imbert wanted to make it "crystal clear" yesterday the Government intended to access a US$300 million loan from the Andean Development Corporation "at some appropriate time within this fiscal year". The fiscal year ends on September 30, 2017.

Chicago, IL

