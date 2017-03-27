'Galicia' being withdrawn from inter-...

'Galicia' being withdrawn from inter-island service

Read more: Trinadad Express

INTERNATIONAL Shipping, the owner of cargo vessel MV Super Fast Galicia, has served notice to the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago that it will be will be withdrawing its vessel on April 14. The Galicia, a 13-year-old vessel which principally transports cargo between Trinidad and Tobago daily, has been on a month-to-month lease with PATT. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan confirmed to the Sunday Express PATT had received notice and that he had a meeting yesterday to discuss the situation.

