Fuad defends HPV vaccine

Former Health Minister Dr Fuad Khan, under whose charge the human papilloma virus vaccine was rolled out in 2013, yesterday challenged the claims of a mother who blamed the vaccine for her daughter's partial paralysis. 'Let me tell you something,' said Khan in an interview with Sunday Newsday, 'that vaccine is the best vaccine in preventing cancer of the cervix in young ladies, if they ever are susceptible to it.'

