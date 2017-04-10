Fr Leslie Tangkai calls for peaceApr. 14, 2017, 11:46 PM Ast

Fr Leslie Tangkai calls for peaceApr....

Fr Leslie Tangkai calls for peaceApr. 14, 2017

Fr Leslie Tangkai has called for the peace of God to cover the nation, as blood continues to flow through the streets of Trinidad and Tobago. Fr Tangkai spoke with the Express in Tobago yesterday, following the re-enactment of the stations of the cross.

