Four reggae icons for Redemption IVApr. 27, 2017, 7:15 PM Ast

Four reggae icons for Redemption IVApr. 27, 2017

The mantras of peace, love and unity will take root on home soil again next month, as four internationally-acclaimed icons of reggae music gather alongside thousands of local and regional reggae music fans, to celebrate the fourth annual Redemption The Concert event. Now a staple on the annual event calendar, Redemption The Concert is staged by Tropix Entertainment and has established a reputation for providing a night of top quality entertainment - complete with enhanced sound, lighting and visual aesthetics, as well as a prompt and early start and end schedule.

