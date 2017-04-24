Forex shortage forcing prices higher*
PRICES of supermarket goods have been slowly but steadily increasing. But president of the Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Yunus Ibrahim says it is not unusual for one company to raise prices as the cost of retail items has been going up for the last two years.
