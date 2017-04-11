FCB counting up share purchases

FCB counting up share purchases

Trinidad Guardian

Staff of First Citizens Bank, the majority state-owned commercial bank, tabulated the applications that have been submitted by individual and institutional investors for the additional public offering of 48,495,665 shares in the company issued by First Citizens Holdings Ltd, the vehicle through which the Government holds its shares in the bank, yesterday. The initial closing date of the offer was March 24, but in a statement issued on March 21, First Citizens said the government had agreed to extend the offering by two weeks to April 7. The extension of the offer was due to "the significant level of interest and enquiries received by public servants who are due to receive back pay," according to the First Citizens statement.

Chicago, IL

