DRIVING with headlights lit and placards plastered on their vehicles, members of Ummah T&T together with other concerned citizens, yesterday launched an anti-property tax movement with a motorcade through the streets of Chaguanas. Several of the placards read - 'Stop the Property tax'; 'The Property tax is draconian and heartless' and 'Government must ax d tax.'

