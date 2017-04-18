'Draconian and heartless'

'Draconian and heartless'

DRIVING with headlights lit and placards plastered on their vehicles, members of Ummah T&T together with other concerned citizens, yesterday launched an anti-property tax movement with a motorcade through the streets of Chaguanas. Several of the placards read - 'Stop the Property tax'; 'The Property tax is draconian and heartless' and 'Government must ax d tax.'

Chicago, IL

