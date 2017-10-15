Dr. Selwyn Cudjoe: The Great Betrayal

I don't know where Keith Rowley, Colm Imbert, Stuart Young, Rohan Sinanan, Kazin Hosein, Faris Al-Rawi, Camile Regis-Robinson, Franklin Khan and Fitzgerald Hines were on April 22, 1960, but I was in Woodford Square when Dr. Eric Williams, in the presence of thousands of Trinbagonians, burned "the seven deadly sins of colonialism." As he dropped each document into an open fire near to the bandstand, he declared: "I consign it to the flames...to hell with it."

