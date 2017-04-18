Don't pay for what's free

Inundated with complaints from citizens about having to pay for services at regional and municipal corporations that should be free, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein yesterday warned corruption will not be tolerated under his watch. Delivering the feature address at the 12th edition of the ministry's National Clean-Up Campaign at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation , Hosein declared: 'There must be no corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.