'...Don't celebrate, be concerned'Apr. 8, 2017, 9:14 PM Ast
THE decision by oil giant BP to pull out construction of its Angelin platform from La Brea should be met with concern and not celebration. This is the view of former president of the Point Fortin Chamber of Commerce Francis Bertrand and president of the San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett on the response by president of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union Ancel Roget that the oil company can "take your platform and go" on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC