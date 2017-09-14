'...Don't celebrate, be concerned'Apr. 8, 2017, 9:14 PM Ast

'...Don't celebrate, be concerned'Apr...

THE decision by oil giant BP to pull out construction of its Angelin platform from La Brea should be met with concern and not celebration. This is the view of former president of the Point Fortin Chamber of Commerce Francis Bertrand and president of the San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett on the response by president of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union Ancel Roget that the oil company can "take your platform and go" on Friday.

