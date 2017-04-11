Deportee slain in Valencia

A deportee who went into hiding in Valencia after being robbed some time ago, died at hospital after being shot by an unknown gunman on Sunday night. Police reports revealed that around 8 pm on Sunday, Julius was walking along Clarence Trace, Valencia, when he was ambushed by a gunman and fired upon.

