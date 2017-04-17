David Stopps takes 'How to make a living in Music' to the Carribean
Local music impresario David Stopps has taken his musical knowledge to the Carribean, lecturing on 'How to Make a Living in Music' the title of his book, first published in 2009. The two day workshops were delivered to up and coming musicians in at the Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre, St. Ann's in Trinidad and Tobago along with industry people who want to become artists and managers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucks Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC