David Stopps takes 'How to make a living in Music' to the Carribean

Local music impresario David Stopps has taken his musical knowledge to the Carribean, lecturing on 'How to Make a Living in Music' the title of his book, first published in 2009. The two day workshops were delivered to up and coming musicians in at the Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre, St. Ann's in Trinidad and Tobago along with industry people who want to become artists and managers.

Chicago, IL

