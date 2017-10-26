CT scanner back on trackMar. 31, 2017, 11:56 PM Ast
THE CT scanner at the Port of Spain General Hospital is back in business, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday. Deyalsingh confirmed that, as he had stated in the Senate on Tuesday, that the Port of Spain hospital machine was again operational while two other machines at the Sangre Grande and San Fernando hospitals were being worked on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC