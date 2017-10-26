CT scanner back on trackMar. 31, 2017...

CT scanner back on trackMar. 31, 2017, 11:56 PM Ast

THE CT scanner at the Port of Spain General Hospital is back in business, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday. Deyalsingh confirmed that, as he had stated in the Senate on Tuesday, that the Port of Spain hospital machine was again operational while two other machines at the Sangre Grande and San Fernando hospitals were being worked on.

