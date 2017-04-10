"Crime fighting is police work, not G...

"Crime fighting is police work, not Gov't" says Rowley

Saying he was not satisfied with any aspect of crime fighting, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Wednesday that Trinidad and Tobago had become a violent and lawless society. He said the Government was moving to supress that violence and bring about a system where people would be held accountable for their actions.

