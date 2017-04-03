Cops get extra pay, time-off for Carnival crime-fighting
FOR THEIR commitment and dedication in creating a safe and secure environment during the Carnival season 2017, police officers were granted leave and Special Reserve Officers extra pay sanctioned by acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams. Between Carnival Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the country recorded three murders, two road fatalities, numerous shootings and stabbings, a man died in a house fire, and police officers were attacked and beaten in La Brea and Tobago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
