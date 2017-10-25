Claims of misconduct and fraud in a Grandea Apr. 7, 2017, 10:25 PM Ast
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein has ordered a full-scale investigation into allegations of misconduct and misuse of funds at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. Hosein said the outcome of the investigation would determine what actions would be taken.
