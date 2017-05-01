Challenges of contract workers

Challenges of contract workers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

AS a result of our continuing focus in reporting on the issues and challenges involving contract work in the Trinidad and Tobago labour force, workers affected by this phenomenon, which has become increasingly entrenched, have come forward to provide actual examples of their experiences. All of the situations and examples presented here, have taken place, or are taking place at the moment, in the Trinidad and Tobago Government Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC