Celebrating bold, extraordinary womenApr. 5, 2017, 11:45 PM Ast

Apr. 5, 2017, 11:45 PM Ast

International Women's Day takes place annually on March 8 and is a day when individuals, organisations and communities celebrate the social, econo mic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year, KPMG joined in the celebrations and honoured its KPMG Network of Women in fine style with a sunset cocktail event on the rooftop of KPMG's new headquarters, located at the Savannah East building, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on March 9. This was an inaugural event for KPMG in Trinidad and Tobago which was celebrated in grand style.

