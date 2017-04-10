Caribbean Airlines begins service fro...

Caribbean Airlines begins service from Trinidad to St Vincent

PIARCO, Trinidad -- Caribbean Airlines has announced the introduction of service to Argyle International Airport, St Vincent, starting April 14, 2017. The flights will operate twice weekly, every Friday and Sunday between Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chicago, IL

