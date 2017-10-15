Carib Cement given go-ahead to import...

Carib Cement given go-ahead to import from Trinidad

5 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Government has given Caribbean Cement Company the green light to import cement from Trinidad and Tobago in a bid to ease a shortage of the product here. "They indicated that they wish to take measures to alleviate a shortfall due to repair work in their bagging department, and I've given them permission to import from Trinidad and Tobago enough cement that will carry them over this period of repair," said Commerce Minister Karl Samuda.

Chicago, IL

