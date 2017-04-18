Cargo vessels cost US$22,000 a day Govt rejects request for secrecy Legal battle over Galicia heats up Cargo will get to Tobago Between the Trinity Transporter barge and the Atlantic Provider ferry, people will be able to transport anything from perishable goods to heavy equipment between Trinidad and Tobago from today. CARACAS CRISIS ONE HUMANITARIAN organisation in Venezuela is calling on the Nicolas Maduro-led government to accept international aid as thousands of citizens cannot access proper food and healthcare 81,000 seek help at Sando hospital An estimated 81,000 people sought emergency treatment at San Fernando General Hospital last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.