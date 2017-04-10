Cal ready for TobagoApr. 13, 2017, 8:...

Cal ready for TobagoApr. 13, 2017, 8:36 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Trinadad Express

STATE carrier Caribbean Airlines yesterday advised that for the period April 7-24, the airline has made available to passengers 55,196 seats on the domestic airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago. "In particular, for the Easter weekend, April 13-17 and the Tobago Jazz Festival, April 27 to May 1, 17,500 seats have been made available to passengers for each period," the airline said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC