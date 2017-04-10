Cal ready for TobagoApr. 13, 2017, 8:36 PM Ast

STATE carrier Caribbean Airlines yesterday advised that for the period April 7-24, the airline has made available to passengers 55,196 seats on the domestic airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago. "In particular, for the Easter weekend, April 13-17 and the Tobago Jazz Festival, April 27 to May 1, 17,500 seats have been made available to passengers for each period," the airline said.

