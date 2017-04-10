Caesar's Army to invade Devon House

Jamaicans and foreigners gearing up for a week of soca madness are being promised paradise, performance and a premium experience at the inaugural staging of soca event, Mai Tai, on local soil. Carnival heavyweight Caesar's Army, which is out of Trinidad and Tobago , will transform the iconic Devon House on Easter Monday into a soca playground for carnival lovers.

Chicago, IL

