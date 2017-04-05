BpTT confirms La Brea blank

In doing so, the energy company confirmed comments made by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young at a press briefing on Tuesday that "there is going to be a difficulty with the fabrication of the Angelin platform in Trinidad and Tobago." In a statement yesterday, bpTT said that while it remains fully committed to maximising local content in all of its operations, "given the compressed project timelines and other competitiveness factors for the Angelin project, local fabrication is no longer a feasible option."

