BP Trinidad and Tobago starts up Trinidad onshore compression project

BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC has announced the start-up of the Trinidad onshore compression project, one of seven major upstream projects BP expects to bring online in 2017. Full start-up will take place over the next few months.

Chicago, IL

