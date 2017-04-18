BHP Billiton moves accounting functio...

BHP Billiton moves accounting functions from Texas to T&TApr. 17, 2017, 7:3 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

GLOBAL mining and energy company BHP Billiton has moved its North American Petroleum Accounting and Reporting functions from Houston, Texas, to Port of Spain. In a note on the move, the Energy Chamber says the relocation of this important function represents a "rare win" in Trinidad and Tobago's national diversification strategy, which has emphasised the development of service exports to complement the traditional export of oil, gas and petrochemicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC