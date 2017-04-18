BHP Billiton moves accounting functions from Texas to T&TApr. 17, 2017, 7:3 PM Ast

GLOBAL mining and energy company BHP Billiton has moved its North American Petroleum Accounting and Reporting functions from Houston, Texas, to Port of Spain. In a note on the move, the Energy Chamber says the relocation of this important function represents a "rare win" in Trinidad and Tobago's national diversification strategy, which has emphasised the development of service exports to complement the traditional export of oil, gas and petrochemicals.

