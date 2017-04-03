Baptists praised for role *

CELEBRATION: Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack and Nadine Stewart-Phillips, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, during Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at Signal Hill. Charles said the story of the Spiritual Baptists of Trinidad and Tobago is one which reflects courage, persistence, endurance and creativity - much like the story of Tobago's current evolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.