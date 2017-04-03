Baptists praised for role *
CELEBRATION: Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack and Nadine Stewart-Phillips, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, during Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at Signal Hill. Charles said the story of the Spiritual Baptists of Trinidad and Tobago is one which reflects courage, persistence, endurance and creativity - much like the story of Tobago's current evolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC