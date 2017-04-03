Baptists praised for role *

Baptists praised for role *

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

CELEBRATION: Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack and Nadine Stewart-Phillips, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, during Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at Signal Hill. Charles said the story of the Spiritual Baptists of Trinidad and Tobago is one which reflects courage, persistence, endurance and creativity - much like the story of Tobago's current evolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC