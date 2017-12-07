Back home: Where were they?Apr. 3, 2017, 12:7 Am Ast
POLICE have announced that three missing females have been found, but there is no indication as to where they were. Vicky Villaroel, a 14-year-old of Sangre Grande, who was reported missing by her grandmother, Rosalind Villaroel, on March 27, was found by officers of the Sangre Grande Municipal Police station last Thursday.
