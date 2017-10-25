Archbishop: Love is what's needed
THE lessons of Easter, if taken seriously by this country, can change Trinidad and Tobago's reputation from one of bobol to one where we are, 'known as a nation of peace, love and justice', Roman Catholic Archbishop Joseph Harris said yesterday. 'All of us have lived many Easters, told Almighty God easy promises of rejecting sin but most of us remain the same after Easter.
