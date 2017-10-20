Air Traffic Controller suspended over...

Air Traffic Controller suspended over Facebook post

Wednesday

AN Air Traffic Controller is facing mental and physical anguish after being suspended without pay over a Facebook conversation among colleagues "about matters at work". This according to Christopher Joefield, the First Vice President of the Public Services Association who called a press conference in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

