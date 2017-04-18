82 per cent decline in Jamaicans deni...

82 per cent decline in Jamaicans denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago

Johnson Smith ... that since the start of the year, her ministry had only received one formal report in February of denial of entry of a Jamaican in Trinidad. Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith is reporting an 82 per cent reduction in the number of Jamaicans denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago for the one year period, March 2016 to March 2017.

Chicago, IL

