12 Trinis deported from TurkeyApr. 28, 2017, 1:41 PM Ast

Deputy Police Commissioner Wayne Dick has announced that the twelve Trinidad and Tobago citizens detained in Turkey last year, are returning home on Friday. Dick called a press conference in Port of Spain Friday to make the disclosure.

Chicago, IL

