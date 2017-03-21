Younger writers dominate Bocas Prize*

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest, will launch its seventh annual edition this morning from 8.45 a.m. The 2017 Festival, which runs from April 26-30, brings together readers and writers from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, and the wider world for five days of readings, talks, performances, workshops, discussions, film screenings, and more, plus a concurrent children's festival. At the media launch, organisers will announce the three finalists for this year's Burt Award for Caribbean Literature and the 2107 recipient of the Bocas Henry Swanzy award for distinguished service to Caribbean letters, plus the highlights of the 2017 festival programme.

