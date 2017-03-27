Who is this man? Gran Couva body unidentifiedMar. 27, 2017, 12:33 Am Ast
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, 999, 555, or Gran Couva police at 679 9735. The body was discovered by officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Services Commission who were at work near San Salvador Estate.
