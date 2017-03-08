Where is WPC Joseph?Mar. 13, 2017, 10:46 Am Ast
FOUR days after her disappearance, woman police constable Nyasha Joseph has not been found despite a search on land, from the air, and in the waters off Port of Spain. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast and Air Guard units joined the search for Joseph after her colleagues combed several areas of Sea Lots and Beetham Gardens without success.
