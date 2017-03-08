Where is WPC Joseph?Mar. 13, 2017, 10...

Where is WPC Joseph?Mar. 13, 2017, 10:46 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

FOUR days after her disappearance, woman police constable Nyasha Joseph has not been found despite a search on land, from the air, and in the waters off Port of Spain. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast and Air Guard units joined the search for Joseph after her colleagues combed several areas of Sea Lots and Beetham Gardens without success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC