Where all the women's groups?

JAMAAT Al Muslimeen leader Imam Yasin Abu Bakr has slammed the seeming lack of involvement by local womens' groups and non-governmental organisations in yesterday's International Women's Day observances. Addressing a gathering at Woodford Square, Portof- Spain, following a Muslimeen march through the streets of the capital to commemorate the event, Bakr claimed the vociferous stance taken by some women groups and NGOs in relation to the killing of Japanese pannist Asami Nagakiya and Shannon Banfield, was not on display yesterday.

Chicago, IL

