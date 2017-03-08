What did he do with her?
Police today resumed the search in Sea Lots and Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, for Woman Police Constable Nayasha Joseph who failed to report for duty on Thursday and is now believed to have fallen victim to crime. Police have detained a suspect, and searched his house and car.
