US designates T&T fighter in Syria a terrorist

Trinidad and Tobago national Shane Crawford has been placed on a United States terror list, which prohibits US nationals from engaging in any transactions with him. Crawford was identified as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US State Department and listed as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who is believed to be fighting with terror group ISIS in Syria.

Chicago, IL

